Delhi Election 2025: Delhi Police have booked Ramesh Bidhuri's son, Manish Bidhuri, the leader of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), for violating the election model code of conduct (MCC) over a complaint by the Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Kalkaji Atishi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In this matter, taking cognisance of the complaint against Manish Bidhuri & Ravi Dayama for violation of MCC, legal case under section 126 RP Act has been registered against them in PS Govindpuri," read a post on the official handle of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East Delhi on X.

Ramesh Bidhuri, a former MP, is BJP candidate from Kalkaji against Atishi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Assembly Election 2025 is scheduled on February 5. The silence period began after the campaigning ended at 6 pm on February 3. The votes will be counted on February 8.

Atishi had alleged that Manish Bidhuri, had interfered in the Delhi seat during the silence period on Monday. She said Manish was spotted with 3 to 4 outsiders in the area, despite the ban on external interference during this period.

The Delhi CM also claimed that Bidhuri's Tughlakabad team had been threatening voters in Juggi Jhopti camp, Girinagar area. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Today, the election campaigns have ended. During the silence period after 6 pm, no one from outside is allowed in the Assembly constituency. We received information that someone from Ramesh Bidhuri's Tughlakabad team is threatening the people in JJ camp, Girinagar area," she told news agency ANI.

What's the silence period? The Election Commission enforces a silence period 48 hours before voting begins on poll day. The idea behind the silence period is to prevent candidates from influencing voters right before the polling time.

Under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, all election campaigning stops during the ‘Silence Period’ that concludes with the end of voting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From politicians to the media, everyone is expected to refrain from influencing voters when the silence period is enforced. Local administration issues a directive banning unlawful assemblies, public meetings, the use of loudspeakers, and restricting gatherings to less than five people during this period.