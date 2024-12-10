In a surprising political maneuver, AAP leader Manish Sisodia shifts from his traditional Patparganj seat to contest from Jangpura, reflecting both a personal and party strategy to combat anti-incumbency and bolster electoral prospects amid legal challenges. What does this mean for AAP's future?

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Manish Sisodia will contest the upcoming assembly election in Delhi from Jangpura, instead of his traditional Patparganj seat. Sisodia's candidature from Jangpura was announced in the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) second list of 20 names on December 9.

Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, has won from Patparganj seat since 2013. But this time, UPSC coaching teacher and motivational speaker Avadh Ojha, who joined the AAP last week, is the party’s candidate from Patparganj.

Why did Sisodia shift seats? Sisodia won from Patparganj in the past three elections -- 2013, 2015 and 2020. The previous contest in 2020 was, however, not a comfortable one. Sisodia faced a stiff fight from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravinder Singh Negi but eventually sailed through and won the seat by just 3,200 votes. Sisodia won the seat by about 28,700 votes in 2015 and in by 11,500 votes in 2013.

Ideally, Patparganj should have been the first choice for Sisodia. But, the threat of anti-incumbency, recent legal troubles, particularly in connection with the Delhi excise policy case in which he is out on bail, and an aggressive opposition on corruption allegations has perhaps prompted Sisodia to shift his seat.

Sisodia spent 17 months in jail before being granted bail in August this year, affecting his electoral prospects from his seat. The shift might as well be part of AAP’s larger electoral strategy to tackle anti-incumbency of last two terms in power.

'Origin of political journey'- Patparganj Sisodia on Monday said he was inspired by educator Avadh Ojha's vision and dedication for education to vacate the Patparganj seat for him.

In a letter to AAP volunteers in Patparganj, Sisodia termed the constituency a symbol of the new revolution of education-based politics.

The former deputy chief minister said Ojha, at the time of joining AAP, expressed willingness to start his political journey from the ‘laboratory of education’- Patparganj.

Sisodia said it was not an easy decision for him to vacate the Patparganj seat that had been the place of origin of his political journey.

"I felt, in view of the vision and dedication of Ojha sir, that it was not just leaving a seat but an opportunity to take a big leap in the field of education of the country," Sisodia said in the letter.

Jangpura, a safe seat? Jangpura, a Sikh-Punjabi majority area is considered a ‘safe’ seat for AAP expecting that the Dalit-Muslim population would help Sisodia to secure an easy win. In 2013, AAP’s Maninder Singh Dhir won the seat. Dhir joined BJP ahead of 2025 election, though.

AAP leader Praveen Kumar won the seat in 2015 and 2020. "'We will make him victorious by a large number of votes. I stand shoulder to shoulder with Manishji in this fight," Kumar wrote on X after Manish's candidature was announced on Monday.

Chief Minister Atishi also wanted to contest from Jangpura seat in 2020 before she was fielded from Kalkaji which she won. “The move is to make sure that the winning streak of Sisodia ji continues," said an AAP leader who did not want to be named.

AAP, led by former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, is seeking to retain power in Delhi for a third time after its electoral successes in 2015 and 2020. The party won 67 seats in 2015 and 63 seats in 2020 in the 70-member Assembly.

Test of Sisodia's Appeal By the shift, AAP also aims to leverage his high-profile status to strengthen its chances in the what promises to be a tougher fight than before.

“Sisodia is number 2 in the party. A shift in seat may also be about positioning of AAP for a strong fight in the upcoming elections," said a political analyst. In fact, contesting from another seat is a test for Sisodia’s appeal beyond his traditional Patparganj seat.

The change in seats has elicited responses from both the opposition parties – the BJP and the Congress – in Delhi. The BJP called Sisodia a ‘fugitive’ attributing the shift to disquiet in AAP ahead of polls. The Congress cited Sisodia’s ‘failure’ to address Patparganj’s problems as possible reason for the change in seats.