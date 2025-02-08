Delhi Assembly Election Results today: As Delhi gears up for the assembly election results, exit polls predict a significant victory for the BJP, potentially ending AAP's 11-year reign. With a closely contested battle, will Arvind Kejriwal's party hold onto its power or face a historic defeat?

Delhi Assembly Election Results today: The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 will begin soon. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seeking a third straight term against an aggressive Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the elections held on February 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At least eight exit polls released by different agencies predicted a clean sweep for the BJP, ending the eleven-year rule of Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in the Delhi Election 2025 held on February 5.

Exit polls have often proven incorrect, and the actual results will come after the votes are counted today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The pollsters gave 35-60 seats to the saffron party and 32-37 seats to the AAP, which has been in power in the national capital for the past 11 years. The majority mark in Delhi's 70-member assembly is 36.

Exit poll results were released after the polling was held for 70 seats of Delhi assembly on Februay 5 with about 60 per cent voter turnout. The elections came after a weeks-long high-octane campaign by the three major political parties – the AAP, the BJP and the Congress.

Exit polls have predicted another drubbing for the Congress in the national capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AAP rejects exit polls The AAP rejected the exit poll results with its chief Arvind Kejriwal calling the surveys ‘fake.’

Exit polls, including Peoples Pulse, JVC Poll, People's Insight and Chanakya Strategies, predicted a comfortable win for the BJP in Delhi. The Matrize Exit Poll predicted a hung assembly in Delhi. Only three exit polls predicted a landslide victory for Arvind Kejriwal's AAP. They are Mind Blink, ICPL and Wee Preside.

Majority for BJP: Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India predicted a landslide for the BJP in Delhi Elections 2025 giving the saffron party 45-55 seats. The majority mark in 70-member Delhi assembly is 36 seats. The Axis My India exit poll released on Thursday predicted that the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will win anywhere between 15 and 25 seats. The Congress may win 0-1 seat, it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Assembly Election Results today: The AAP rejected the exit poll results with its chief Arvind Kejriwal calling the surveys ‘fake

The P-Marq exit poll has predicted a majority for the BJP. The agency has given 39-49 seats to the BJP, 21-31 seats to the AAP and 0-1 seat to the Congress. Peoples Pulse also predicts a majority for the BJP. The agency has predicted 51-60 seats for the BJP and 10-19 seats for the AAP.

If the exit poll results hold true, the BJP will come to power in Delhi after a drought of 27 years. The saffron party's last chief minister in Delhi was late Sushma Swaraj in 1998 before Congress government came to power under Sheila Dikshit. The Congress was in power in Delhi until 2013. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the 2020 assembly election AAP won 62 seats while the BJP got 8. In 2015 elections, the AAP won 67 seats while the BJP won 3 seats.

As many as 1.5 crore residents of Delhi were eligible to vote in the Delhi Election, with 699 candidates in the fray to become a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). Voting was held across 13,766 polling stations on Wednesday in what is being seen as the most closely fought assembly elections in years. Delhi recorded about 58 per cent turnout, as per the Election Commission of India.

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP fought to retain power for the third consecutive term, while the BJP sought a return to power after 27 years. The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years, contested to reclaim its lost grip over the Delhi assembly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}