Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: The much-awaited counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections will be held today. The results will decide the new government of the national capital. Will Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) continue its dream run and script a hat-trick of victories, or will the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) return to power after a 27-year drought?
Delhi assembly has 70 seats. A party or an alliance needs to win 36 seats to form government in the national capital.
What time will the counting begin?
The counting will begin at 8 AM. Over 60 per cent of the national capital's 1.5 crore voters turned out for the election for 70 assembly seats held on February 5. Soon after the voting, the exit polls predicted that the BJP might be headed for a victory, ending the AAP's decade-long rule in the national capital.
Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India predicted a landslide for the BJP, giving the saffron party 45-55 seats. The majority mark in the 70-member Delhi assembly is 36 seats. The pollster said the incumbent AAP will win between 15 and 25 seats while the Congress may win 0-1 seats.
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of poaching its MLAs and also raised questions about the conduct of the Election Commission of India.
Key candidates
As many as 699 candidates are in the fray for 70 assembly seats of Delhi. Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal contested from the New Delhi seat against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit. AAP candidate and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi contested from Kalkaji constituency against Congress leader Alka Lamba and BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri. Former AAP minister Manish Sisodia competed against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress's Farhad Suri from Jangpura seat. Senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain competed from Shakur Basti against BJP's Karnail Singh, among other prominent contests.
What happened in the last election?
The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party won the last two elections with a handsome mandate. In 2015, the party won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly. The party won again in 2020, bagging 62 seats. The BJP has not been in power since 1998.
