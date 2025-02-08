Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: Will AAP script hat-trick, or will BJP make a comeback? Counting today

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 04:47 AM IST

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: Will Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) continue its dream run and script a hat-trick of victories, or will the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) return to power after a 27-year drought?