Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to meet with AAP MLAs today after SC grants interim bail
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to meet AAP MLAs in Delhi after being granted interim bail. He has a packed schedule including press conference and road shows in various Lok Sabha areas in the national capital.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with the Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in the national capital on Sunday. This will be his first meeting with legislatures after he walked out of Tihar Jail post the Supreme Court decision of granting him interim bail till June 1.