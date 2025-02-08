Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva answered the most awaited question as the saffron party took an early lead in the Delhi Assembly polls. So, who will be the CM?

Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva answered the most awaited question about the CM face. Sachdeva said the central leadership of the BJP will decide who will be the next Delhi Chief Minister, replacing AAP's Atishi. Delhi witnessed a heated contest between the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party and the opposition BJP.

“Central leadership will decide (CM's face). This issue doesn't matter much to us. Those (AAP) who betray people, the people will treat them like this (defeat) only," ANI quoted Virendraa Sachdeva as saying.

According to latest trends, BJP is leading in 41 seats and AAP in 29 seats.

Virendraa Sachdeva said early trends of counting for the 70-member Delhi assembly elections are as per the party's expectations, but it will wait for the results. He added, "Our party workers have worked hard. This victory will be the victory of our top leadership. We have contested the election based on the issues of Delhi--but Arvind Kejriwal tried to deviate from the issues... The central leadership will decide the CM face."

Earlier in the day, Virendraa Sachdeva was spotted at Connaught Place' Hanuman Temple, offering prayers amid counting for Delhi Elections 2025.

In this election, the Aam Aadmi Party wooed voters with welfare schemes, while the BJP claimed that the national capital had not made any progress in the last ten years when AAP was in power.

What exit polls suggested? Except for Mind Blink and Wee Preside, most exit polls suggested BJP's landmark comeback after 27 years. The pollsters that predicted BJP's edge over AAP included P-Marq Peoples Pulse, JVC Poll, People's insight and Chanakya Strategies. Meanwhile, Matrize projected a hung assembly in Delhi.