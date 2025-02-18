Delhi CM’s grand oath-taking on Feb 20 at Ramlila Maidan: Filmstars, spiritual leaders & BJP CMs to attend

The next chief minister (CM) of Delhi will take the oath on February 20 at Ramlila Maidan, the iconic venue in the national capital.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defeated the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi Assembly Election 2025, the result of which was announced on February 8. The saffron party, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years, wants to make the occasion special, according to reports.

The chief minister and his six ministers are expected to take oath at 4:30 PM on February 20, although there is no official word on who they will be. A decision on the names is likely to be taken at the saffron party's legislative party meeting on February 19.

Advertisement

In addition to the BJP’s top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representatives from BJP allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will attend the grand ceremony on Thursday.

Who all are attending? The event will include a musical performance by singer Kailash Kher before the formal oath-taking.

Chief ministers and deputy chief Ministers of 20 states are expected to attend the event, along with diplomats from major countries. As many as 50 film stars and industrialists will also be present, according to a report in NDTV. The beneficiaries of central government schemes, including laadli sisters, will also be invited to the ceremony.

Advertisement

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and spiritual leaders, including Swami Chidananda, Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri, are also expected.

BJP yet to announce CM's name The BJP swept the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 by winning 48 seats out of 70. The results of the assembly election were announced on February 8. The saffron party defeated the AAP, which was in power in Delhi for two straight terms. The AAP won just 22 seats.

Also Read | Next Delhi CM to take oath on February 20

The last BJP government in Delhi was under the late Sushma Swaraj as CM until 1998. Since then, the Congress was in power for 15 years until 2013, followed by theAAP government's two terms from 2015 to 2025.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France and the US, Budget Session of Parliament and the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat being in town for the ‘pravesh’ event of the new RSS office in Delhi are among the reasons for the delay in announcing the name of Delhi CM.

Who will be Delhi CM? Since the saffron party registered the thumping majority in Delhi, many BJP leaders have emerged as potential chief ministers. The top contenders include Parvesh Verma, who defeated AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat.

Advertisement

The BJP swept the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 by winning 48 seats out of 70.

Rekha Gupta (Shalimar Bagh), Vijender Gupta (Rohini), Satish Upadhyay (Malviya Nagar), Ashish Sood (Janakpuri), Pawan Sharma (Uttam Nagar), and Ajay Mahawar (Ghonda), are also among CM contenders.