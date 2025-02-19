Delhi CM’s swearing-in: A grand NDA show of strength at Ramlila Maidan tomorrow; official name by today evening

Delhi CM’s swearing-in: Delhi's next chief minister (CM) will take oath on February 20 at the iconic Ramlila Maidan.

While the CM's name has yet to be announced, the swearing-in is going to be a gala event likely to be attended by the who's who of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), industrialists, seers, diplomats, and others.

Also Read | Delhi CM Announcement LIVE: All eyes on Parvesh Verma and Vijender Gupta

The BJP defeated the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi Assembly Election 2025, the result of which was announced on February 8. The saffron party, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years, wants to make the occasion special.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Ministers of at least 20 NDA-ruled states, central cabinet ministers, and party MPs will attend the event.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and spiritual leaders, including Swami Chidananda and Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri, are also expected apart from Bollywood celebrities.

Over 25,000 to 30,000 people are expected to attend the event. Community leaders from across the slum clusters in the national capital are also among the special invitees for the significant role the residents of these settlements played in bringing the BJP back to power after a gap of about 27 years.

Advertisement

CM name by evening today Hectic parleys to pick the next chief minister of Delhi begin today. The last BJP CM of Delhi was late Sushma Swaraj in 1998. Since then, it has either been the Congress or the AAP in power in the national capital

The BJP's national leadership will likely announce the names of two senior leaders as observers. The legislature party, comprising its 48 MLAs, is scheduled to meet today around 7 PM to finalise the names of the Chief Minister and six members of the council of ministers.

Advertisement

The name will be official only by this evening. A BJP leader from Delhi said, “We will know the CM's name after 8 p.m. on Wednesday. "

The swearing-in is likely to be held at 11 AM on Thursday, though the exact time has yet to be officially announced. Apart from the CM, six cabinet ministers are also expected to take the oath on Thursday. The portfolios will be allotted later.

Who will be Delhi CM?

We will know the CM name after 8 pm on Wednesday.

Since the saffron party won a thumping majority in Delhi, many BJP leaders have emerged as potential chief ministers. The top contenders include Parvesh Verma, who defeated AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat.

Advertisement

Rekha Gupta (Shalimar Bagh), Vijender Gupta (Rohini), Satish Upadhyay (Malviya Nagar), Ashish Sood (Janakpuri), Pawan Sharma (Uttam Nagar), and Ajay Mahawar (Ghonda), are also among CM contenders.