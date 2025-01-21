As Delhi gears up for the 2025 elections, the BJP unveils ambitious plans including ₹ 15,000 assistance for competitive exam preparation and free education from KG to PG for underprivileged students. Dive into the details of the party's latest manifesto.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's second part of its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Election 2025, released today, January 21, has showered promises, mainly directed at the student community.

The saffron party has promised to provide ₹15,000 assistance to students preparing for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and other state civil services exams besides free education "from KG to PG" for needy students, if voted to power in the national capital.

"We will provide to the youth of Delhi one-time financial assistance of ₹ 15,000 for preparation of competitive examinations and reimburse two-time travel and application fees. This is Modi ki guarantee," BJP MP Anurag Thakur said during the launch of the second part of BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for Delhi Assembly polls.

The Delhi Election 2025 for 70 assembly seats is scheduled for February 5. The results will be announced on February 8.

"We will provide free education from KG to PG to the needy students in government education institutes in Delhi," Thakur said.

In the first part of its manifesto, the saffron party announced last week that it will provide ₹2,500 monthly to women in Delhi under the Mahila Samridhi Scheme. The party also promised a subsidy of ₹500 on LPG cylinders and one free cylinder each during Holi and Diwali apart from ₹21,000 to pregnant women, if voted to power in the national capital.

“We will give ₹2,500 per month to women as per the Mahila Samridhi Scheme in Delhi if we come to power in Delhi. And we promise to roll out the scheme in first cabinet meeting after coming to power," BJP national president JP Nadda announced while releasing the first part of the manifesto – 'Sankalp Patra' on January 17.

Cash Schemes for Women The promise is similar to the the schemes that are already in place in BJP-ruled states, such as ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ in Madhya Pradesh and the ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’ in Maharashtra.

The ruling AAP has promised ₹2,100 a month for women in the national capital. The Congress party has also promised ₹2,500-a-month cash scheme for women if it comes to power in the national capital.

The BJP has not been in power in Delhi for 27 years. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, comfortably won assembly elections in 2015 and 2020. Before that, the Congress was in power from 1998 until 2013.

The BJP was left with single-digit seats in the Delhi assembly in the last two elections. The Congress was completely wiped out after ruling Delhi for 15 years before 2013.