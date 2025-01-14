Delhi Election 2025: Chief Minister Atishi filed her nomination for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls on Tuesday, January 14 – weeks ahead of the February 5 Delhi assembly polls. Atishi is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from the Kalkaji constituency.

The Delhi Chief Minister used Atishi Marlena as her name in her affidavit. Atishi dropped her last name, Marlena, in 2018, triggering a political row. ‘Marlena’, the mix of Marx and Lenin, was given to her by her parents.

₹ 76.93 net worth Atishi has declared a net worth of ₹76.93,374.98 as movable assets. This includes cash in hand of ₹30,000 and gold jewellery worth ₹1 lakh. The rest of the money, about ₹75 lakh, is in banks as FDRs and savings. According to her affidavit, Atishi does not own any immovable assets. The Delhi Chief Minister doesn't own a car or a house.

Atishi replaced Arvind Kejriwal as the next Chief Minister of Delhi. Kejriwal, decided to step down as CM in September last year.

Atishi's income in 2023-24 was 9,62,860, while it was ₹4,72,680 in 2022-23.

Delhi Election 2025 is scheduled for February 5. The results will be announced on February 8.

Atishi vs Bidhuri

The Chief Minister is pitted against the Bharatiya Janata Party's Ramesh Bidhuri and the Congress' Alka Lamba for the high-profile seat. A seasoned politician and former MP, Bidhuri won the Tughlakabad assembly seat in 2003, 2008 and 2013. Lamba was with the AAP for almost five years and joined the Congress in 2019.

Atishi won the seat by over 11,000 votes in the 2020 elections, defeating BJP's Dharambir.

"On the occasion of Makar Sankranti today, I have filed my nomination, and I hope that, just as I have received love from the people of Kalkaji before, I will continue to receive the same in the future," said Atishi after filing my nomination on Tuesday.

