Business News/ Elections / Delhi Election 2025: CM Atishi's net worth – 30k cash in hand, no car, no house…

Delhi Election 2025: CM Atishi's net worth – ₹30k cash in hand, no car, no house…

Gulam Jeelani

Delhi Election 2025: As the Aam Aadmi Party's candidate for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls, Chief Minister Atishi reveals a net worth of just 76.93 lakh, including a mere 30,000 in cash and no immovable assets. Discover the implications of her financial status as elections approach.

Delhi Election 2025: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi files her nomination from the Kalkaji constituency for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi.

Delhi Election 2025: Chief Minister Atishi filed her nomination for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls on Tuesday, January 14 – weeks ahead of the February 5 Delhi assembly polls. Atishi is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from the Kalkaji constituency.

The Delhi Chief Minister used Atishi Marlena as her name in her affidavit. Atishi dropped her last name, Marlena, in 2018, triggering a political row. ‘Marlena’, the mix of Marx and Lenin, was given to her by her parents.

76.93 net worth

Atishi has declared a net worth of 76.93,374.98 as movable assets. This includes cash in hand of 30,000 and gold jewellery worth 1 lakh. The rest of the money, about 75 lakh, is in banks as FDRs and savings. According to her affidavit, Atishi does not own any immovable assets. The Delhi Chief Minister doesn't own a car or a house.

Atishi replaced Arvind Kejriwal as the next Chief Minister of Delhi. Kejriwal, decided to step down as CM in September last year.

Atishi's income in 2023-24 was 9,62,860, while it was 4,72,680 in 2022-23.

Delhi Election 2025 is scheduled for February 5. The results will be announced on February 8.

Atishi vs Bidhuri

The Chief Minister is pitted against the Bharatiya Janata Party's Ramesh Bidhuri and the Congress' Alka Lamba for the high-profile seat. A seasoned politician and former MP, Bidhuri won the Tughlakabad assembly seat in 2003, 2008 and 2013. Lamba was with the AAP for almost five years and joined the Congress in 2019.
Atishi won the seat by over 11,000 votes in the 2020 elections, defeating BJP's Dharambir.

"On the occasion of Makar Sankranti today, I have filed my nomination, and I hope that, just as I have received love from the people of Kalkaji before, I will continue to receive the same in the future," said Atishi after filing my nomination on Tuesday.

Atishi was supposed to file her papers on January 13 following a roadshow. However, the roadshow caused a delay, and she could not make it to the DM's office before the 3 pm deadline.

