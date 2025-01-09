Delhi Election 2025: As Delhi approaches its 2025 elections, a staggering 66% of sitting MLAs face criminal charges, with one AAP MLA boasting an astonishing ₹ 292 crore net worth. Discover the implications of wealth and criminality in this pivotal election.

Delhi Election 2025: Sixty six per cent lawmakers in Delhi assembly have criminal cases against them, an analysis by election watchdog, Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has revealed. Fifty five per cent MLAs have declared serious criminal cases against them, the analysis revealed.

Out of 65 sitting MLAs analysed, 43 (66 per cent) sitting MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves. Five of the 70 seats in Delhi assembly are vacant at present.

Also, 36 (55 per cent) sitting MLAs have declared serious criminal cases," the report released by ADR said on Thursday, weeks ahead of Delhi Assembly Election 2025.

As many as 13 sitting MLAs have declared cases related to crimes against women. This includes a charge related to rape (IPC Section-376) against one MLA. One sitting MLA has declared case related to attempt to murder

Party Wise Criminal Cases As many as 38 (66 per cent) out of 58 MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and 5 (71 per cent) out of 7 MLAs of Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Also, 32 (55 per cent ) out of 58 AAP MLAs and 4 (57 per cent) out of 7 MLAs from BJP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, the report said,

The Delhi Election 2025 is scheduled on February 5. The AAP, BJP and the Congress are involved in a triangular contest in the polling on February 5.

Financial Background Out of 65 sitting MLAs analysed only one is a billionaire. The total assets of 65 sitting MLAs are ₹ 829.21 crores. The total assets for 58 AAP MLAs analysed is ₹777.02 crores and 7 BJP sitting MLAs have total assets of ₹52.18 crores.

The average of assets per sitting MLA is ₹12.75 crore.

The average assets per MLA for 58 AAP sitting MLAs analysed is ₹13.39 crores and 7 BJP sitting MLAs have average assets of ₹7.45 crores.

The richest and poorest MLA Dharampal Lakra, the AAP MLA form Mundka is the richest MLA with ₹292 crore net worth. Rakhi Birla, AAP MLA from Rajinder Nagar, is the poorest with total net worth ₹6 lakhs.