Delhi election 2025: A woman accused AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya of misconduct, claiming he blew flying kisses at her while campaigning. Delhi Police registered a case under sections 323/341/509.

Delhi election 2025: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Dinesh Mohaniya has been accused of misbehaving with a woman. In a complaint filed at Sangam Vihar Police Station on Tuesday, the women accused the AAP MLA of blowing a flying kiss during the poll campaign, India Today reported. Following the complaint, he AAP MLA from Sangam Vihar was slapped molestation and sexual harassment charges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to police, the MLA was making inappropriate gestures and blowing flying kisses at the woman while campaigning for Delhi Assembly elections. A case under sections 323/341/509 has been registered by Delhi Police. The three-time MLA from Sangam Vihar is contesting in February 5 Delhi assembly polls from his constituency again.

This comes few months after he was booked for allegedly hurling abuse at a roadside fruit seller in his constituency. Mohaniya defended the act saying the fruit seller had set up his shop in front of a clogged sewer, which was obstructing the work of civic workers. Denying assault allegations, the 47-year-old politician said that he had only asked the fruit seller to move away. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dismissing the allegations, he said more such complaints may surface ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. Voting for all 70 assembly seats is underway from 7:00 am and will end at 6:00 pm. A look at prominent candidates.

Delhi election 2025 key candidates Former Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is contesting again from the New Delhi seat against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit. AAP candidate and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is in the fray from Kalkaji constituency against Congress leader Alka Lamba and BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.