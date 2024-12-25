Delhi Election 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has attacked the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accusing it of helping illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis to settle down in poll-bound Delhi by providing them official documents, and then using them as its vote bank.

“We all know they do not vote for the BJP... they are AAP's vote bank,” Former BJP MP Parvesh Verma told news agency PTI.

Verma alleged once illegal immigrants laid Jhuggis (tenements) in the city and AAP leaders provided them with help and official documents like ration cards to settle them down. This, he alleged, is being done so that they could get their votes in the elections.

Verma is likely to contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly election 2025 from New Delhi seat against Arvind Kejriwal. He said he has identified some places in the constituency with concentration of such people and filed a complaint with the district magistrate to take appropriate action.

Kejriwal is sitting MLA from the New Delhi seat has won the seat since 2013.

Delhi Assembly Election 2025 date? The elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly are expected to be held in February next year. The Election Commission of India has not announced the dates yet. The term of the current assembly in Delhi expires on February 23, 2025.

AAP, led by Kejriwal, seeks to retain power in Delhi for a third time after its electoral successes in 2015 and 2020. The party won 67 seats in 2015 and 63 in 2020 in the 70-member Assembly.

The AAP has released candidates for all the 70 seats in Delhi. The BJP has not yet released any candidate list. The Congress has released 47 names in two lists so far.

‘Illegal infiltrators help AAP’ Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that ever since the BJP demanded an investigation into illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya voters in Delhi, Kejriwal was flustered because these "illegal infiltrators were perhaps the foundation of AAP's victory in Delhi elections".

A BJP delegation recently met Election Commission officials, alleging illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshis were registered as voters in Delhi at the behest of the AAP.

The issue of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis is an old poll issue in the national capital with BJP charging ruling AAP with exploiting illegal migrants. Senior AAP leaders including Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh have countered the claim by questioning the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government for failing to check influx of illegal migrants, if any, into the national capital.

Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested 11 persons, claiming to have unearthed a gang involved in illegal immigration of Bangladeshi nationals.