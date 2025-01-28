Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed an election rally in Delhi's Mangolpuri on Tuesday, January 28 and alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) provided Aadhaar cards to Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators. He said by providing Aadhaar cards to Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators, AAP has committed a “sin". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yogi Adityanath also dubbed ruling AAP a “symbol of corruption and anarchy" and urged people in the national capital to vote for a “double-engine government" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the February 5 Assembly polls.

Addressing a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Raj Kumar Chauhan in Mangolpuri, he also slammed AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over the "stinking Yamuna" in Delhi.

“If you had moral courage, you would have taken a dip in the Yamuna, along with ministers of the AAP government," Adityanath said, mentioning his recent dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj during the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

Yogi Adityanath alleged that civic amenities and infrastructure had collapsed in Delhi and people from the city were settling in Noida and Ghaziabad -- both in Uttar Pradesh -- for better facilities.

Delhi minister and AAP candidate from the Greater Kailash seat, Saurabh Bhardwaj, meanwhile, responded to the BJP's criticism of illegal immigration, urging the party to take accountability instead.

He criticized the BJP-led Central government and the governments of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, questioning their responsibility in enabling the entry of Bangladeshi immigrants into India.