Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal posed three questions for the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to answer ahead of upcoming Delhi assembly elections 2025. The saffron party, the former chief minister said, should answer these three questions if it wants people to vote for it in the elections.

“I have just three questions for the BJP. 1)What did you do in last ten years 2) What are your plans in next five years? 3) Who is BJP's CM face?,” Kejriwal said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Why will people vote for them? “When they have not done any work in last ten years and when they do not have any plans for next five years, why would people vote for them?” he asked.

Kejriwal posed the questions while speaking with reporters regarding BJP's ‘plans underway to arrest CM Atishi’ in poll season. “As per sources, recently there was a meeting between CBI, ED, and I-T, and they have been asked to arrest Atishi by fabricating any false case against the chief minister,” Kejriwal said.

The former Delhi CM said that these BJP was badly upset by the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana. “They have planned to arrest Atishi ji in the next few days by making a fake case. Before that, raids will be conducted on senior AAP leaders,” he said.

The two AAP flagship schemes – Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana – were announced in the run up to Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 scheduled early next year. Non-tax paying eligible women will get ₹1,000 per month in the Mahila Samman Yojana.

Delhi Assembly Election 2025 schedule The elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly are expected to be held in February next year. The Election Commission of India has not announced the dates yet. The term of the current assembly in Delhi expires on February 23, 2025.

AAP, led by Kejriwal, seeks to retain power in Delhi for a third time after its electoral successes in 2015 and 2020. The party won 67 seats in 2015 and 63 in 2020 in the 70-member Assembly.

The AAP has released candidates for all the 70 seats in Delhi. The BJP has not yet released any candidate list. The Congress has released 47 names in two lists so far.