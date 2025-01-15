Delhi Election 2025: As the Delhi Elections approach, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal declares a family net worth of ₹ 4.2 crore. The ex-CM has no personal car and a significant dip in his annual income.

Delhi Election 2025: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal filed nomination papers from the New Delhi assembly constituency on Wednesday, January 15.

Kejriwal is contesting against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Parvesh Verma and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit for the high-profile seat in the February 5 assembly election. Verma also filed his nomination papers on Wednesday.

A former chief minister, Kejriwal won the seat three times: in the 2013, 2015, and 2020 assembly polls.

In the election affidavit, the former chief minister has declared a family net worth of ₹4.2 crore. Five years ago, Kejriwal, then chief minister of Delhi, had declared assets worth ₹ 3.4 crore, a marginal increase of ₹1.3 crore from 2015.

Remember, Kejriwal had resigned as chief minister of Delhi in September 2024. He has been accused by the BJP of over-spending in the Flag Staff residence, termed ‘Sheesh Mahal’ by his political opponents. where he lived as chief minister.

Movable and Immovable Assets The movable assets declared by AAP convenor Kejriwal are worth ₹3.4 lakh. His wife, Sunita Kejriwal, has declared movable assets worth about ₹1 crore. Kejriwal's immovable assets are worth ₹1.7 crore. His wife's immovable assets are worth ₹1.5 crore, as per the affidavit.

Kejriwal has declared cash in hand of ₹50,000. His wife has ₹42,000 cash in hand

Kejriwal doesn't own a vehicle while his wife owns a Baleno car. Kejriwal owns non-agricultural land with a current market value of ₹1.7 crore in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad.

Kejriwal doesn't own a house. Wife has declared a house in Gurugram valued at ₹1.5 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jump in annual income Kejriwal's annual income in 2019-20 was ₹1.57 lakh which has gone up to ₹7.2 lakh in 2023-24. His wife's annual income in 2019-20 was ₹10.4 lakh while it was ₹14.1 lakh in 2023-24. The annual income of former Delhi CM was ₹44.9 Lakh in 2020-21.

Kejriwal has assets worth ₹2.8 lakh in the form of FDRs, term deposits and savings in SBI. Sunita Kejriwal has ₹46 lakh in banks in the form of FDRs, term deposits and savings.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sunita Kejriwal has 320 grams of gold worth ₹25 lakh and 1 kg of silver worth ₹ 92,000, as per the affidavit.

High-profile seat Kejriwal won the New Delhi seat in 2013, defeating Sheila Dixit by over 25,000 votes. He won the seat again in 2015, defeating BJP's Nupur Sharma by over 31,000 votes.

In 2020, the last assembly election, Kejriwal defeated BJP's Sunil Yadav by over 21,000 votes. Congress candidate Romesh Sabharwal got just 3,220 votes in the New Delhi seat in the 2020 assembly elections.

Delhi Election 2025 is scheduled for February 5. The results will be announced on February 8.