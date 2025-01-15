Delhi Election 2025: Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP chief, has filed his nomination for the New Delhi assembly seat ahead of the February 5 elections, expressing his unwavering faith in the voters.

Delhi Election 2025: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal filed nomination papers from the New Delhi assembly constituency on Wednesday.

Kejriwal is up against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Parvesh Verma and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit from the New Delhi seat in the February 5 assembly election. Verma has also filed his nomination papers today

The former chief minister, Kejriwal has won the seat three times: in the 2013, 2015, and 2020 assembly polls.

“The love and blessings given by the people of Delhi in the last 10 years have given me the strength and inspiration to work with full dedication and spirit of service. I have full faith that the people of Delhi will choose the politics of work this time too," Kejriwal said after filing the nomination papers.

High-profile seat New Delhi is one of the most high-profile seats among 70 assembly constituencies of the national capital.

In 1993, Kirti Azad won from New Delhi on a BJP ticket. Azad is now a TMC MP in Lok Sabha. Sheila won the seat as a Congress candidate in 1998, 2003, and 2008.

Kejriwal won from New Delhi seat in 2013 defeating Sheila by over 25,000 votes. He won the seat again in 2015 defeating BJP's Nupur Sharma by over 31,000 votes.

In 2020, the last assembly election, Kejriwal defeated BJP's Sunil Yadav by over 21,000 votes. Congress candidate Romesh Sabharwal got just 3,220 votes in the New Delhi seat in the 2020 assembly elections.

Delhi Election 2025 Delhi Election 2025 is scheduled for February 5. The results will be announced on February 8.

The AAP, led byArvind Kejriwal, won assembly elections in 2015 and 2020 quite comfortably. The BJP and the Congress are the other two major paries in the fray.

In the last two elections, the BJP was left with single-digit seats in the Delhi assembly, and the Congress was completely wiped out after ruling Delhi for 15 years before 2013.