Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that there were plans to arrest Delhi Chief Minister Atishi by framing her in fake cases in the next few days. The former chief minister said that plans were also underway to conduct raids on senior party leaders ahead of Delhi Assembly Election 2025.

“These people are badly upset by the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana. They have planned to arrest Atishi ji in the next few days by making a fake case. Before that, raids will be conducted on senior AAP leaders. I will hold a press conference on this today at 12 o'clock,” Kejriwal said in a post on X.

The two AAP flagship schemes – Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana – were announced in the run up to Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 scheduled early next year. Non-tax paying eligible women will get ₹1,000 per month in the Mahila Samman Yojana.

The Sanjeevani Yojana promises free healthcare in government and private hospitals for senior citizens, if AAP comes to power.

Kejriwal said he will share more details about the ‘imminent’ arrest during a press conference at 12 noon.

Delhi Assembly Election 2025 date? The elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly are expected to be held in February next year. The Election Commission of India has not announced the dates yet. The term of the current assembly in Delhi expires on February 23, 2025.

AAP, led by Kejriwal, seeks to retain power in Delhi for a third time after its electoral successes in 2015 and 2020. The party won 67 seats in 2015 and 63 in 2020 in the 70-member Assembly.