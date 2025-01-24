Delhi Election 2025: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, has said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are from the lineage of the RSS.

"Modi and Kejriwal are like brothers, two sides of the same coin. Both were born from the same RSS ideology — one from its 'shakha' and the other from its institutions," Owaisi said on January 23, while campaigning for Shifa-ur-Rehman, the party's candidate from the Okhla seat in the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2025.

Owaisi also took a walk in Shaheen Bagh and urged the people to vote for the "kite," his party's symbol, in February 5 Delhi Election.

Two AIMIM candidates Of the 70 seats in Delhi, six are Muslim-dominated. Owaisi's party has fielded two candidates — Tahir Hussain from Mustafabad and Shifa-ur-Rehman from Okhla – for the upcoming polls. Both these candidates are accused in the 2020 Delhi riot cases and presently in jail. Both candidates are currently in jail in connection with 2020 Delhi riots cases. They got custody parole to file nomination papers after which they were back in jail. The AAP had won both seats on 2020 elections.

Tahir Hussain was a councillor from the AAP when he was jailed. He joined AIMIM last December.

Owaisi also questioned Kejriwal and his party, alleging bias in the judicial process. "How did Arvind Kejriwal get bail in the liquor policy case, while Tahir Hussain and Shifa-ur-Rehman are still inside for the past five years? All his leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, have secured bail, but these two are still behind bars. What is their fault?" he said.

The Hyderabad MP also criticised Kejriwal for the lack of development in the Okhla constituency. “There is development in every other constituency, but why not in Okhla? Instead, Okhla has turned into a mountain of garbage under the AAP government,” he said.

The results of February 5 Delhi polls will be announced on February 8. Kejriwal-led AAP has won last two elections comfortably. "Here, people shower me with flowers when I walk on these roads, but if Kejriwal passes through, people will throw slippers at him," he said.

