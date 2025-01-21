Delhi Election 2025: AAP's Atishi, contesting from Kalkaji, has lodged a complaint against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and his supporters for threatening AAP workers, claiming such violence undermines fair elections.

Delhi Election 2025: Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) candidate from Kalkaji constituency, Atishi, has written a letter to the Election Commission of India alleging that the BJP candidate from the constituency, Ramesh Bidhuri's nephew and saffron party workers threatened AAP workers.

Atishi is contesting against Ramesh Bidhuri, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Kalkaji seat in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

According to the Delhi Chief Minister, Bidhuri's nephew threatened the AAP workers in the constituency by saying, "Sit at home, or you will have your hands and legs broken. This is our election."

“The BJP members, including Kunal Bhardwaj, Manish and Rishab Bidhuri, who is the nephew of BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri, threatened Sanjay Gupta and others, hurled abuses, grabbed him by the collar and threatened with physical harm," Atishi said in the complaint to returning officer of Kalkaji seat.

A similar incident took place 3-4 days ago when BJP workers slapped an AAP worker doing door-to-door campaigning, the chief minister said in the complaint.

The Delhi assembly election is scheduled for November 5 and the results will be declared on February 8.

Atishi vs Ramesh Bidhuri The Chief Minister is pitted against the Bharatiya Janata Party's Ramesh Bidhuri and the Congress' Alka Lamba form the high-profile seat. A seasoned politician and former MP, Bidhuri won the Tughlakabad assembly seat in 2003, 2008 and 2013. Lamba was with the AAP for almost five years and joined the Congress in 2019.

With two consecutive terms and a 49-day Congress-backed government under its belt, the AAP is seeking to score a hat-trick of victories in the upcoming Delhi elections. The contest is seen as a three-cornered fight, with the Congress and the BJP the other two parties in the fray.

The complaint says this kind of violence threatens free and fair elections in the Kalkaji seat. "I would like to urge you to take immediate action against the concerned BJP workers and to deploy security forces across the seat to ensure the safety and security of AAP volunteers,' Atishi said in the complaint.