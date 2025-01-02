Delhi Election 2025: As the Delhi Election 2025 approaches, BJP is set to release its first candidate list while PM Modi plans to inaugurate significant projects. With AAP seeking to retain power and Congress also in the mix, the political landscape is heating up ahead of the crucial polls.

Delhi Election 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to release its first list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Election 2025 in a day or two. The first list is expected to have 25-28 names, according to sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The saffron party is usually the first among all political parties to release list of candidates for elections. But the announcement of names for Delhi election 2025 has been delayed.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released candidates for all 70 seats in Delhi. The BJP, which has not been in power in the national capital for 27 years, has not announced its candidates yet. So far, the Congress has released 47 candidates in two lists. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly are expected to be held in February next year. The Election Commission of India has not announced the dates yet.

The term of the current assembly in Delhi expires on February 23, 2025.

The BJP list is expected by January 2 night or on January 3, according to a source. The first list may contain names of candidates such as Parvesh Verma against Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi seat, Satish Updadhyay from Malviya Nagar, to name a few. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The AAP, led by former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, is seeking to retain power in Delhi for a third time. The party won assembly elections in 2015 and 2020. AAP won 67 seats in 2015 and 63 in 2020 in the Delhi Assembly.

Modi to kick-off BJP campaign in Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects in Delhi on Friday, January 3. The event is being seen as as the launch of Modi's campaign in the national capital ahead of the assembly polls scheduled next month.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Election 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects in Delhi on Friday, January 3

On January 5, Modi will address a ‘parivartan’ rally from Rohini’s Japanese Park.

The last time BJP had a chief minister in Delhi was in 1998, when the late Sushma Swaraj assumed the top post for 52 days. Congress veteran late Sheila Dikshit was chief minister of Delhi for three terms from 1998 to 2013.

Kejriwal became chief minister of Delhi for the first term for 49 days in December 2013 followed by President's rule for a year. Kejriwal became the chief minister again in 2015 and for a third term in 2020. He stepped down in September 2024 paving for his party colleague Atishi to take over. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}