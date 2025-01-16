Delhi Election 2025: As the Delhi assembly elections approach, Congress releases its fourth list of candidates, featuring notable figures like three-time MLA Surender Kumar. Amidst rivalries with AAP and BJP, the party seeks to reclaim its lost influence in the capital.

Congress released its fourth list of candidates for Delhi assembly elections on Wednesday night, announcing names for five constituencies. In all the party has so far 68 names for the 70 assembly seats voting on February 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prominent candidates in the fourth list include three-time former MLA Surender Kumar, who has been fielded from the Bawana seat. Kumar had won from the seat in 1998, 2003 and 2008 assembly elections. But lost in 2013, 2015, 2017 bypoll and in 2020 assembly elections.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Election 2025: Prominent candidates in the fourth list include three-time former MLA Surender Kumar, who has been fielded from the Bawana seat

The party has also fielded Arjun Bhadana, son of former Haryana minister Avtar Singh Bhadana, from the Badarpur constituency. Rahul Dhanak has been nominated for Karol Bagh (reserved for SC). The other three candidates are Sumesh Gupta for Rohini, Virender Bhiduri for Tughlakabad and Arjun Bhadana for Badarpur.

Earlier, this week, the Congress announced its third list comprising 16 candidates for the February 5 assembly polls in Delhi. Former AAP MLA Dharam Pal Lakra was fielded from Mundka seat while former Union minister Krishna Tirath was fielded for Patel Nagar.

Other Candidates The party nominated Rajesh Gupta for Kirari, Kunwar Karan Singh from Model Town, Prem Sharma for Hari Nagar, Harbani Kaur for Janakpuri, Jitender Solanki for Vikaspuri, Sushma Yadav for Najafgarh, Mange Ram for Palam, and Vishesh Tokas for RK Puram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among other nominations, Ariba Khan has been fielded from Okhla, Rajiv Chaudhury from Vishwas Nagar, Kamal Arora from Gandhi Nagar, Jagat Singh from Shahdara, and Bheesham Sharma from Ghonda.

The AAP has announced candidates for all 70 seats, while BJP has declared 59 candidates.

The Congress ruled Delhi for fifteen years before being ousted in 2013. The party has failed to win any seats the last two assembly elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The AAP and the Congress are allies in the INDIA bloc nationally. The two parties contested the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 for seven seats in the national capital together. But have since then gone their separate ways and are rivals in the February 5 assembly elections.

As the poll date nears, the Delhi Congress leaders have unleashed an all-out attack against AAP chief and former CM Arvind Kejriwal for his ‘failure’ to govern Delhi in two terms. The AAP has, in turn, accused the grand old party of a ‘secret’ understanding with the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP)—the other major player in the three-way contest.