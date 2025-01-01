The year 2024 was a crucial year for democracy for India and beyond. India, along with over 60 other countries, headed to the polls.

India witnessed the Lok Sabha election, considered largest electoral exercise in the world, held in April-May, creating a politically charged atmosphere across the country. The year also saw crucial state assembly elections, including in Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir, which shaped India's political landscape.

Assembly elections were also held in Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, to name a few, in 2024.

2025 will, however, be relatively less packed year in terms of elections. Only two elections are scheduled in 2025 – Delhi in February and Bihar in October-November.

When will Election Commission announce the dates? The election to the 70-member Delhi Assembly are expected to be held in mid-February. The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the schedule for the polls. The final session of the seventh Delhi Legislative Assembly concluded on December 5. The assembly has been adjourned sine die.

The poll panel undertakes a special summary revision of electoral rolls before announcing elections in any state or Union Territory (UT).

The panel has said final electoral roll for Delhi elections 2025 will be published on January 6, 2025. The dates for the polls can be announced any time after the conclusion of this exercise – probably in the middle of January.

The term of the current assembly in Delhi expires on February 23, 2025.

What happened in Delhi Elections 2020? The Delhi Assembly elections were held on February 8, 2020, and the results were declared on February 11. The term of the previous Assembly constituted in 2015 concluded on February 22, 2020.

The AAP, led by Kejriwal, is seeking to retain power in Delhi for a third time. The party won assembly elections in 2015 and 2020. The party won 67 seats in 2015 and 63 in 2020 in the Assembly.

