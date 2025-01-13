People usually vote differently in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Voters rarely vote for the same party in the assembly polls and in general elections.

Delhi, with assembly polls scheduled next month, is a classic example of the distinction in the voting behaviors in the two elections, if one looks at elections held in past few decades.

The election to the 70-member Delhi assembly is scheduled for February 5 and results will be announced on February 8. The fight in the national capital is three-cornered. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting against a resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a once-powerhouse Congress party.

Delhi Assembly since 1993 Delhi’s Legislative Assembly was established in 1993. Prior to that, Delhi was metropolitan council with no legislative powers. The BJP has come to power only once in Delhi assembly since 1993. The Congress ruled Delhi for three consecutive terms from 1998 to 2013. The AAP came to power first in 2013 – for 49 days – and then for two terms in 2015 and 2020.

The different voting behavior in assembly and Lok Sabha election can be traced back to 1998 – the year when second assembly election were held in Delhi.

BJP’s Dominance in Lok Sabha Delhi has seven Lok Sabha seats. The BJP, out of power in Delhi assembly since 1998, has, dominated the Lok Sabha elections held in Delhi. Of the eight Lok Sabha polls held since 1993, the BJP dominated six while the Congress did well in two as for as the performance in the national capital is concerned.

In the Lok Sabha election held in February 1998, the BJP won six of the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital. The Congress won one seat.

In the Delhi Assembly Elections held in November the same year, the Congress won the polls bagging 52 seats in the 70-member house. The Congress got 47.76 per cent vote share. The election marked the beginning of Sheila Dikshit's tenure as Chief Minister of Delhi. The BJP under Sushma Swaraj won just 5 seats with a 34.02 per cent vote share in 1998 Delhi assembly polls.

The BJP won all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital in 1999 parliamentary elections.

The 2003 and 2008 Exception The Congress, under Sheila Dikshit's leadership won the next wo assembly elections in Delhi. It won 47 seats with 48 per cent vote share in 2003 and 43 seats with a 40.3 per cent vote share in 2008 assembly polls.

In the two Lok Sabha election held after the two assembly polls in Delhi (2004 and 2009,) the Congress did well in the national capital in terms of Lok Sabha seats. The party won six Lok Sabha seats in 2004 with a 54.8 per cent vote share and won all seven Lok Sabha seats in 2009 with 57.1 per cent vote share.

The Assembly Election Pattern The AAP, which has been in power in Delhi since 2013, had not won any Lok Sabha seat in the national capital in any Lok Sabha election held since then.

The BJP has won all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital in 2014, 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In 2014, with all seven seats, the BJP polled 46.6 per cent votes in the national capital. The AAP, which had won 28 seats in its debut election, came second in all the constituencies. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party bagged 33 per cent of the votes. The Congress finished third with 15 per cent vote share.

Assembly elections in Delhi were held again in February 2015, nine months after the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. The AAP secured a landslide with 67 out of 70 seats with a 54.34 percent vote share. The BJP won just three assembly seats with 32.1 per cent vote share. The Congress won no seats with 10 per cent vote share.

Next assembly election was held in February 2020, months after BJP’s landslide at the Centre in 2019 Lok Sabha polls in which the saffron party won all seven seats with 56.5 per cent vote share.

The AAP secured 62 seats with 53.57 per cent of the vote, while the BJP won eight seats with 38.51 per cent vote share in assembly polls. The Congress's vote share dropped further to 4.2 per cent without any seats in Delhi assembly.

The February 5 Election The Delhi Election 2025 is being held in February, months after the Lok Sabha election 2024 which saw the BJP again winning all 7 parliamentary seats in the national capital with a vote share of 54 per cent.

Will the voters follow the past trend of voting different party in the state? Or will Delhi buck the trend this time? The results to be announced on February 8 will make it clear.