Delhi Election 2025: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has been booked in an FIR for violating the model code of conduct ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections 2025.

The Chief Minister, who is a candidate from Kalkaji seat, has been accused of using a government vehicle for personal purposes. The FIR has been filed by returning officer, news agency ANI said

A Public Works Department (PWD) vehicle was allegedly spotted delivering election campaign materials to an AAP office following the election announcement on January 7, leading to the action, according to reports. This act is being viewed as a misuse of government resources for political gain.

A resident of Kalkaji, KS Duggal, lodged a separate complaint with the Govindpuri police station Following the allegations, the returning officer directed the police to take immediate action against South-East Divisional Executive Engineer Sanjay Kumar, who is believed to be involved in the matter.

Kejriwal Cofirms AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has confirmed that the FIR was filed against Delhi CM Atishi who is slated to file her nomination for upcoming assembly polls today.

"Their leaders openly distribute money, sarees, blankets, gold chains etc., get fake votes made, yet not even an FIR is registered. But an FIR is immediately registered against Chief Minister Atishi ji," Kejriwal said in a post on social media platform X.

"Aam Aadmi Party is fighting against the entire system. This rotten system has to be changed and cleaned together with the people. Both BJP and Congress are part of the same rotten system," he further added.

Kalkaji Candidate – Atishi Atishi, the MLA from Kalkaji, has been renominated by the AAP to contest from the high-profile constituency. The BJP has fielded veteran leader and former MP Ramesh Bidhuri, making the Kalkaji race one of the most closely watched battles this election season.

Delhi Election 2025 are scheduled for February 5. The results will be announced on February 8.

With two consecutive terms and a 49-day Congress-backed government under its belt, the AAP is seeking to score a hat-trick of victories in the upcoming assembly elections in the national capital. The contest is seen as a a three-cornered fight – the two other parties in the fray being the Congress and the BJP.

Kejriwal resigned as Delhi CM in September last year paving way for Atishi to take over.

In the last ten years, AAP emerged as what many call the 'fastest-growing' political startup in the country. The AAP won the 2022 assembly elections in Punjab too. It has a presence beyond Delhi and Punjab, in other states, too, earning it a national party status in 2022.