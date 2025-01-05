Delhi Election 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects worth over ₹12,200 crore in the national capital on Sunday, weeks ahead of Delhi assembly polls. Modi will also address a public meeting in Rohini after the inauguration.

The projects include the 13-km stretch of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar, worth ₹ 4,600 crore, connecting it to the larger Rapid Regional Transit System (RRTS) network between Delhi and Meerut.

With this inauguration, Delhi will get its first Namo Bharat connectivity. This will significantly ease travel between Delhi and Meerut and benefit millions of people through high-speed and comfortable travel along with safety and reliability.

Modi will also inaugurate the 2.8-km stretch between Janakpuri and Krishna Park of the Delhi Metro’s Phase-IV, worth around ₹1,200 crore. This is the first stretch of the DMRC’s Phase-IV to be inaugurated and will benefit commuters from West Delhi areas of the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi will represent the Delhi government—a 50 per cent stakeholder with the Centre in Delhi Metro projects—and be present on stage during the inauguration.

Modi's Sunday event comes two days after he sounded the poll bugle for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of next month's Delhi Assembly Election 2025 by launching a scathing attack on the AAP and its national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal.

The inauguration of the projects is scheduled at around 12:15 pm. Before that, Modi is expected to take a ride in the Namo Bharat Train at around 11:15 am from Sahibabad RRTS Station to New Ashok Nagar RRTS Station, according to the Prime Minister's Office press release.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the 26.5 km Rithala - Kundli section of Delhi Metro Phase-IV, worth around ₹6,230 crore.

This corridor will connect Rithala in Delhi to Nathupur (Kundli) in Haryana, significantly enhancing connectivity in the North-Western parts of Delhi and Haryana.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the new state-of-the-art building for the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) at Rohini, New Delhi, which will be constructed at a cost of around ₹185 crore. The campus will provide state-of-the-art healthcare and medicine infrastructure, added the release.

Modi will address a public meeting at Japanese Park in Rohini around 12 noon.

Delhi Election 2025 schedule The elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly are expected to be held in February. The Election Commission of India has not announced the dates yet. The term of the current assembly in Delhi expires on February 23, 2025.

The Aam Aadmi Party, led by former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, is seeking to retain power in Delhi for a third time. The party won assembly elections in 2015 and 2020. The AAP won 67 seats in 2015 and 63 in 2020.

The BJP released its first list, comprising names of 29 candidates, for Delhi Election 2025 on Sunday. The AAP has released names for all 70 seats, while the Congress has released 48 names in its three lists so far.