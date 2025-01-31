Delhi Election 2025: As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, Arvind Kejriwal's accusations against the Haryana government over contaminated Yamuna water have ignited a heated political debate.

The Election Commission said on Friday that it gave a 'patient' hearing to Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal at a very short notice and also received his reply to the poll panel's letter seeking his response over Yamuna 'poisoning' controversy.

“The full commission, without getting swayed by personal insinuations and offensive strategy being in play, decided to examine reply in detail and take decision(s) on merit," the poll panel said after Kejriwal submitted his response over the controversial statements he made ahead of Delhi Election 2025.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accompanied Kejriwal to the Election Commission's office in New Delhi earlier in the day.

In his letter addressed to the poll panel, Kejriwal reiterated that his comments were solely related to the "unprecedented and dangerously high levels of ammonia contamination" in the raw water supplied to Delhi from Haryana.

Kejriwal also explained the “chronology" that prompted him to accuse the BJP-led Haryana government of “poisoning" the Yamuna river water.

Political Row over Yamuna Poisoning Remark A political row erupted on Tuesday after Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the Haryana government is "poisoning" the Yamuna water. Top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, slammed Kejriwal for the remarks.

Delhi will vote on February 5 and results will be declared on February 8.

A court in Haryana summoned Kejriwal while the Election Commission sought 'proof' from him in two letters. In first response to the poll panel, Kejriwal said he has not 'violated any law.' In his second response before meeting the poll panel officials, Kejriwal said that it was the BJP's political conspiracy to force half of Delhi to thirst because of "poisonous" water having high ammonia to defame the AAP during the Delhi Assembly elections.

The Yamuna River is often the centre of a political blame game over pollution concerns. The Congress and the BJP have called out Arvind Kejriwal for not cleaning the river in the last ten years, despite promises to address the concerns.