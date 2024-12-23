Delhi Election 2025: As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, are launching a door-to-door campaign for two key welfare schemes for women and senior citizens. With many potential beneficiaries, can these initiatives turn the tide for AAP in the upcoming polls?

Registration for the Delhi government’s flagship Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana, which provides monthly assistance of ₹1,000 to women aged 18 and above, will start from Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will also start registrations for another Delhi government scheme, Sanjeevani Yojana, which promises free healthcare to senior citizens in the national capital.

Party volunteers and leaders will go from home to home across Delhi starting today to register people for the state government's two schemes. The party believes these two schemes can be game changers in the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AAP chief and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday unveiled prototypes of two cards — one yellow and the other blue – for the registration campaign.

Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana Under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana, non-tax-paying women up to the age of 60 will get ₹1,000 per month. The scheme was announced in March this year but could not be rolled out.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has promised to increase the amount to ₹ 2,100 per month if it returns to power in the elections scheduled in February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Sanjeevani scheme, announced last week by Arvind Kejriwal, promises free treatment to all Delhi voters aged 60 and above in government and private hospitals.

“The registration for the scheme will start tomorrow (Monday). No one has to go anywhere or stand in line; our volunteers will come to your home and complete the registration," Kejriwal said during a press conference on Sunday. Those who wish to get registered need to show their voter ID cards as proof of residence, he said.

Kejriwal said that he, along with party workers, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, will go door-to-door to get people registered for the scheme. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Mahila Samman scheme is likely to have 35 lakh beneficiaries, and the Sanjeevani scheme will have 10-15 lakh beneficiaries, according to reports.

Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Date The elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly are expected to be held in February next year.

The Election Commission of India has not announced the dates yet. The term of the current assembly in Delhi expires on February 23, 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AAP, led by Kejriwal, is seeking to retain power in Delhi for a third straight time after its electoral successes in 2015 and 2020. The party won 67 seats in 2015 and 63 in 2020 in the 70-member Assembly.