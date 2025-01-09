Delhi Election 2025: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) president JP Nadda is expected to take stock of poll preparations of upcoming Delhi Election 2025 today, January 9.

Nadda will also hold meetings with the state election committee and other election panels before the party announces the second and, probably the final list of candidates for the February 5 polls.

"The BJP president will hold a meeting with the election committee and other poll panels to review the direction of campaigning so far and the ground-level feedback," a Delhi BJP functionary was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The BJP has so far announced candidates for 29 of the 70 constituencies. The tickets for remaining 41 seats are likely to be announced by this weekend, after the meeting.

Meenakshi Lekhi to contest Delhi Polls? After the Nadda meeting today, the BJP Parliamentary Board, which also includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, is scheduled to meet on Friday.

According to a report, the BJP is likely to field more women candidates in the second list of 29 candidates. The first list had just two women.

The party may field 10 women in the next list expected to be announced after the Parliamentary Board on Friday.

The BJP might field around 12 women candidates compared to just seven in the 2020 Assembly elections, according to a report in The Indian Express. Leaders such as former New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi and former Delhi Mayor Arti Mehra are among the probable candidates, the report said.

Lekhi might be fielded from Delhi Cantonment or Rajinder Nagar while Mehra could be the BJP candidate from Greater Kailash seat.

The BJP is yet to share its manifesto for the assembly polls. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress announced poll promises, including monthly allowances for women.

The BJP is likely to field more women candidates in the second list, according to reports.

The BJP has been out of power in Delhi for about 27 years. The Congress ruled Delhi from 1998 till 2013 followed by the Aam Aadmi Party government.