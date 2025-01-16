Delhi Election 2025: The Election Commission of India calls for political parties to label AI-generated content in their campaigns. This move aims to combat misinformation and ensure voters are informed, as the influence of AI in shaping public opinion grows.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued fresh advisory to political parties, urging transparency and accountability in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in political campaigning. The advisory by the poll panel comes days ahead of Delhi Election 2025.

'Considering the deepening influence of AI generated/synthetic content in shaping public opinion, the Election Commission of India advises all political parties and their leaders, candidates and star campaigners to also take necessary measures for prominent labelling of AI-generated/synthetic content, if any, being shared for campaigning through their social media platforms and other media platforms," the EC advisory read.

Delhi Election 2025is scheduled for February 5. The results will be announced on February 8.

The Aam Aadmi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, is contesting against the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress party in the elections to the 70-member assembly.

“Prominent and easily discernible labelling of AI-generated content would ensure responsible and transparent campaigning and informed voters. Thus, the following will ensure that electors are informed of the dissemination of AI generated /synthetic content by parties/candidates/star campaigners," the poll panel said.

The AAP won assembly elections in 2015 and 2020 quite comfortably. In the last two elections, the BJP was left with single-digit seats in the Delhi assembly, and the Congress was completely wiped out after ruling Delhi for 15 years before 2013. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had recently cautioned against the potential of AI and deep fakes in compounding the malaise of misinformation.

“AI-Generated" Label The poll panel advisory asks political parties to a) clearly label any image, video, audio or other materials generated or significantly altered by AI technologies with a notation such as “AI-Generated" / “Digitally Enhanced"/" Synthetic Content" and b) include disclaimers in campaign advertisements or promotional content disseminated online or at other platforms, wherever synthetic content is utilised.

"All political parties are urged to adhere to the advisory to ensure fair, transparent and responsible use of emerging technologies in election campaigning," the poll panel said.