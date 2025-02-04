Delhi Elections 2025 LIVE: It is over to voters now after the high-octane campaigning for the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 ended on Monday evening. The voting for the 70 assembly seats of Delhi will be held on February 5 to elect the new government in the national capital. The results will be declared on February 8.
As many as 1.56 crore voters can cast their ballots across 13,766 polling stations in the national capital. Of the voters, 83.76 lakh are men, 72.36 lakh are women, and 1,267 are third-gender voters.
Delhi Election 2025 Date
All 70 seats of Delhi will be voted in a single phase on February 5. The Delhi election is a three-way contest. The three major parties—the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress—are in the fray.
The AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, won the last two Delhi Assembly Elections held in 2015 and 2020. Before AAP, the Congress was in power in Delhi for 15 years. The BJP has not been in power in Delhi for 27 years.
Delhi Election Result Date 2025
The votes in the Delhi election will be counted on February 8 to declare the results. In 2020, AAP returned to power with 62 out of the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly. The BJP won 8 seats. The Congress party could not win even a single seat.
In 2015, the AAP swept 67 of the 70 seats at stake, while the BJP won the remaining three.
Key Candidates
Among prominent candidates, former Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is contesting from theNew Delhi seat. The BJP has fielded Parvesh Verma, a former Member of Parliament and the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, against Kejriwal. The Congress party has nominated Sandeep Dixit, the son of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit, from the same seat.
Delhi Elections 2025 LIVE: Women voters hold the key, says Kejriwal
Delhi Elections 2025 LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal expressed confidence on Monday claiming that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party could win 55 of the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.
"But if women put in a lot of effort – everyone should go out to vote and convince the men in their house to vote for Aam Aadmi Party – then it can get more than 60 seats," Kejriwal posted on X.
Delhi Election News LIVE: Campaigning done, over to voters now
Delhi Election News LIVE: The high-octane campaigning for Delhi Assembly elections ended on Monday. Now it is for voters to press the button on EVM and elect the national capital's new government on Wednesday, February 5.