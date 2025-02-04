Hello User
Delhi Elections 2025 LIVE: High-octane campaign ends; over to voters on February 5

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:02 AM IST
Livemint

As many as 1.56 crore voters can cast their ballots across 13,766 polling stations in the national capital. Of the voters, 83.76 lakh are men, 72.36 lakh are women, and 1,267 are third-gender voters.

Delhi Elections 2025 LIVE:: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi during a Roadshow at Kotla MubarakPur, Kasturba Nagar Constituency rallying support for Congress candidate Abhishek Dutt ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections ections in New Delhi, India, on Monday, February 3, 2025.

Delhi Elections 2025 LIVE: It is over to voters now after the high-octane campaigning for the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 ended on Monday evening. The voting for the 70 assembly seats of Delhi will be held on February 5 to elect the new government in the national capital. The results will be declared on February 8.

As many as 1.56 crore voters can cast their ballots across 13,766 polling stations in the national capital. Of the voters, 83.76 lakh are men, 72.36 lakh are women, and 1,267 are third-gender voters.

Delhi Election 2025 Date

All 70 seats of Delhi will be voted in a single phase on February 5. The Delhi election is a three-way contest. The three major parties—the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress—are in the fray.

The AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, won the last two Delhi Assembly Elections held in 2015 and 2020. Before AAP, the Congress was in power in Delhi for 15 years. The BJP has not been in power in Delhi for 27 years.

Delhi Election Result Date 2025

The votes in the Delhi election will be counted on February 8 to declare the results. In 2020, AAP returned to power with 62 out of the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly. The BJP won 8 seats. The Congress party could not win even a single seat.

In 2015, the AAP swept 67 of the 70 seats at stake, while the BJP won the remaining three.

Key Candidates

Among prominent candidates, former Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is contesting from theNew Delhi seat. The BJP has fielded Parvesh Verma, a former Member of Parliament and the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, against Kejriwal. The Congress party has nominated Sandeep Dixit, the son of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit, from the same seat.

04 Feb 2025, 07:02 AM IST Delhi Elections 2025 LIVE: Women voters hold the key, says Kejriwal

Delhi Elections 2025 LIVE:  Arvind Kejriwal expressed confidence on Monday claiming that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party could win 55 of the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

"But if women put in a lot of effort – everyone should go out to vote and convince the men in their house to vote for Aam Aadmi Party – then it can get more than 60 seats," Kejriwal posted on X.

04 Feb 2025, 06:34 AM IST Delhi Election News LIVE: Campaigning done, over to voters now

Delhi Election News LIVE: The high-octane campaigning for Delhi Assembly elections ended on Monday. Now it is for voters to press the button on EVM and elect the national capital's new government on Wednesday, February 5.

