LIVE UPDATES

Delhi Elections 2025 LIVE: High-octane campaigning for February 5 voting ends today

1 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2025, 11:45 AM IST

Delhi Elections 2025 LIVE: All 70 seats of Delhi will vote in a single phase on February 5. The Delhi election is a three-way contest with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in the fr