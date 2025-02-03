Delhi Elections 2025 LIVE: The stage is set for elections for 70 assembly seats of Delhi. The election will be held to elect the new government in the national capital. The campaigning for Delhi Election 2025 will end today, February 3.
Delhi has about 1.56 crore voters who can cast their ballots across 13,766 polling stations. Among them, 83.76 lakh are men, 72.36 lakh women, while 1,267 are third-gender voters.
Delhi Election 2025 Date
All 70 seats of Delhi will vote in a single phase on February 5. The Delhi election is a three-way contest with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in the fray.
The AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, won the last two Delhi Election in 2015 and 2020. Before AAP, the Congress was in power in Delhi for 15 years. The BJP has not been in power in Delhi for 27 years.
Delhi Election Result Date 2025
The votes of Delhi election will be counted on February 8 to declare the results. In 2020, AAP returned to power in Delhi with a victory. The party won 62 out of the 70 seats in Delhi assembly. The BJP, its closest competitor in the elections, managed to win only 8 seats. The Congress party, which at one point dominated the capital, could not win even a single seat.
In 2015, the AAP swept 67 of the 70 seats at stake, leaving just three for the BJP and none for the Congress.
Delhi Election 2025 Exit Polls
The poll panel has prohibited the release of exit polls till 6.30 pm on February 5, the day of voting. Any results of exit polls will be released only after 6.30 pm on Wednesday.
“ The Commisison notifies the period between 7.00 am to 6.30 pm on 05.02.2025 (Wednesday) as the period during which conducting and publishing or publicising exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, the result of any exit poll in connection with the aforesaid General and bye elections, shall be prohibited," the poll panel said in a notice on February 3.
Apart from Delhi Assembly election, the bypolls for the Milkipur assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh and the Erode (East) assembly seat in Tamil Nadu are also scheduled for February 5.
Delhi Elections 2025 LIVE: The campaigning for Delhi Election 2025 will end today, two days before date of polling.