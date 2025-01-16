Delhi Election 2025: Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia from AAP have filed their nomination papers for the Delhi Assembly elections. The last date for nominations is January 17, with elections scheduled for February 5 and results on February 8, as AAP competes against BJP and Congress.

Delhi Election 2025: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Manish Sisodia filed his nomination papers on Thursday for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Sisodia, who had been contesting from Patparganj seat, is contesting this time Jangpura constituency in Delhi Assembly.

"Today I am going to file my nomination papers from Jangpura Assembly constituency. Yesterday, I went among the brothers and sisters of the area and took their love and blessings. This morning I sat at the feet of Kalka Mai and prayed," Sisodia said before filing his papers.

Delhi Election 2025is scheduled for February 5. The results will be announced on February 8.

The Aam Aadmi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, is contesting against the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress party in the elections to the 70-member assembly.

Earlier, Harish Khurana, the BJP candidate from the Moti Nagar Assembly constituency, filed his nomination for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election.

Khurana is pitted against AAP's Shiv Charan Goel, a two-time MLA from the Moti Nagar seat, and Congress' Rajendra Namdhari.

The last date for filing nomination papers is January 17. The scrutiny of nominations will be on January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal filed nomination papers from the New Delhi assembly constituency on Wednesday, January 15.

Kejriwal is contesting against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Parvesh Verma and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit for the New Delhi seat in the February 5 assembly election. Verma filed his nomination papers today.

The former chief minister, Kejriwal, won the seat three times: in the 2013, 2015, and 2020 assembly polls.

(With ANI inputs)