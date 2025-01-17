Delhi Election 2025: The last day of filing nomination for 70 seats of Delhi assembly is today, January 17. The Delhi Election 2025 is scheduled for February 4. The results will be announced on February 8.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, is seeking a straight third term to power. The party is up against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in the February 5 polls.

Also Read | BJP to release its manifesto at 2 pm today. Here is what to expect

Almost all top leaders of AAP, including Arvind Kejriwal have filed their nomination papers. Mint takes a look at the net worth of top 5 leaders as declared in their affidavits:

Arvind Kejriwal – No car or house AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal filed his nomination from New Delhi seat for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on Wednesday, January 15. He has been winning from the seat for last three assembly elections.

Kejriwal has declared a family net worth of ₹4.2 crore. This includes his personal assets worth ₹1.73 crore.

Kejriwal, who resigned as chief minister of Delhi in September 2024, has declared movable assets worth ₹3.4 lakh. This includes ₹2.96 lakh as bank savings. Kejriwal has immovable assets worth ₹1.7 crore and has declared cash in hand of ₹50,000. Kejriwal also has assets worth ₹2.8 lakh in the form of FDRs, term deposits and savings in SBI.

Kejriwal doesn't own a vehicle or a house. He, however, owns non-agricultural land with a current market value of ₹1.7 crore in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. His wife owns a Baleno car and has also declared a house in Gurugram valued at ₹1.5 crore.

Kejriwal's annual income in 2019-20 was ₹1.57 lakh, which rose to ₹7.2 lakh in 2023-24. The annual income of former Delhi CM was ₹44.9 Lakh in 2020-21. It showed a dip since then. In 2023-24, the annual income of the former chief minister was ₹7.2 Lakh.

Atishi - ₹ 1 lakh worth gold Chief Minister Atishi filed her nomination from the Kalkaji constituency in January 14.

Atishi has declared a net worth of ₹76.93 lakh as movable assets. This includes cash in hand of ₹30,000 and gold jewellery worth ₹1 lakh. Atishi has about ₹75 lakh in banks.

The Delhi Chief Minister doesn't own a car or a house, the affidavit says. Atishi's income in 2023-24 was ₹9,62,860, while it was ₹4,72,680 in 2022-23.

Atishi replaced Arvind Kejriwal as the next Chief Minister of Delhi. Kejriwal, decided to step down as CM in September last year.

Manish Sisodia - ₹ 25,000 cash in hand Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is AAP candidate from Jangpura seat. Manish would represent Patparganj seat earlier.

Sisodia has declared family net worth ₹1.4 crore. This includes ₹57.43 lakh worth assets in his name and ₹82.87 lakh in his wife Seema Sisodia's name.

Sisodia filed his nomination papers on Thursday for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Sisodia has declared movable assets worth ₹34.43 lakh in his name. This includes ₹25,000 cash in hand, a Max Life Insurance worth ₹12,200 and rest of the money – about ₹34 lakh in bank accounts.

Sisodia declared immovable assets worth ₹23 lakh. This is primarily about the a residential flat in Vasundara, Ghaziabad.

Manish's annual income in 2019-20 was ₹2,89 lakh which went up to ₹11.95 lakh in 2023-24. His wife's income in 2023-24 was ₹78,020, according to the affidavit.

Saurabh Bharadwaj – a Royal Enfield Delhi government minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also filed nomination from Greater Kailash seat on January 16. Bharadwaj has declared a family net worth of ₹ 1.48 crore. This includes ₹ 63 lakh movable assets and ₹ 85 lakh immovable assets.

Bharadwaj won the Greater Kailash seat in 2013, 2015 and 2020.

The BJP has fielded Shikha Rai from the seat while the Congress has fielded Garvit Singhvi as its candidate.

Bharadwaj owns a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R with a declared market value of ₹22,185 and a Royal Enfield two wheeler with a market value of ₹2,200.

He owns gold jewellery worth ₹10.65 lakh. Bharadwaj has a house in Chirag Delhi area of South Delhi.

Satyendra Jain - land in Meerut Senior AAP leader Satyendra Jain is perhaps the richest leader among top names in the party. Jain is party's candidate from Shakur Basti, a seat that he has won in past three elections.

Jain, the former health minister, has declared family assets worth ₹8.8 crore. This includes ₹3.2 crore movable and ₹5.6 immovable assets, according his election affidavit.

Jain doesn't own a car. He has gold worth ₹7.4 lakh. Jain owns agricultural land valued at ₹1.5 crore in Palla village of Delhi. He also has non-agricultural land in Meerut with a declared value of ₹12 lakh.