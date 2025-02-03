Delhi Election 2025: As Delhi gears up for assembly elections, critical information on voter demographics, polling dates, and security measures are essential for a smooth electoral process.

Delhi Election 2025: Voting for 70 assembly seats in Delhi will be held in a single phase on February 5. The Delhi election results will be declared after the votes are counted on February 8.

Delhi Election will be first major election of 2025.

The assembly election in Delhi is a three-way contest. The three major parties in the fray are the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

The AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, won the last two Delhi Election in 2015 and 2020. Before AAP, the Congress was in power in Delhi for 15 years under former chief minister late Sheila Dikshit. The BJP has not been in power in Delhi for 27 years.

When is Delhi Election Result 2025? The campaigning for Delhi Election 2025 will end today, February 3. The polling will be held on Wednesday, February 5. The results will be declared after votes are counted on Februay 8.

Delhi has about 1.56 crore voters who can cast their ballots across 13,766 polling stations on February 5. Among them, 83.76 lakh are men, 72.36 lakh women, while 1,267 are third-gender voters.

As many as 733 polling stations have been designated for persons with disabilities to facilitate a smooth voting process. To ensure free and fair elections, 220 paramilitary companies, 19,000 home guards, and 35,626 Delhi Police personnel will be deployed.

Additionally, 21,584 ballot units, 20,692 control units, and 18,943 VVPATs have been prepared, including provisions for dummy and Braille ballot papers.

What happened in the Delhi Assembly elections 2020? AAP returned to power in Delhi with a decisive victory. The party won 62 out of the 70 seats. The BJP, its closest competitor in the elections, managed to win only 8 seats. The Congress party, which at one point dominated the capital, could not win even a single seat.

In 2015, the AAP swept 67 of the 70 seats at stake, leaving just three for the BJP and none for the Congress.

When will exit poll results come? The Election Commission has prohibited the release of exit polls till 6.30 pm on February 5, the day of voting.

"The Commisison notifies the period between 7.00 am to 6.30 pm on 05.02.2025 (Wednesday) as the period during which conducting and publishing or publicising exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, the result of any exit poll in connection with the aforesaid General and bye elections, shall be prohibited," the poll panel said in a notice on February 3.

Apart from Delhi Assembly election, the bypolls for the Milkipur assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh and the Erode (East) assembly seat in Tamil Nadu are also scheduled for February 5.