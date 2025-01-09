Delhi Election 2025: As the Delhi Elections 2025 approach, Omar Abdullah has suggested the INDIA alliance could be dissolved if it serves no purpose beyond the Lok Sabha elections. With Congress and AAP at odds, the future of the opposition coalition hangs in the balance.

Delhi Election 2025: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has suggested to wind up INDIA bloc – the opposition alliance – if it was only meant for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Unfortunately, no meetings of INDIA bloc are being organised and there is no clarity on its leadership too, the National Conference (NC) leader. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I cannot say anything about what's going on in Delhi because we have nothing to do with Delhi Elections," Abdullah told news agency ANI in the middle of Delhi polls, where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress – the two INDIA bloc partners – are rivals.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the other prominent force in the triangular contest in the polling, scheduled for February 5.

"As far as I remember, there was no time limit to the INDIA alliance. Unfortunately, no INDIA alliance meeting is being organised so there is no clarity about leadership, agenda, or our (INDIA bloc's) existence... They should wind up the alliance in case it was just for the Parliament elections," Abdullah said.

INDIA bloc faces questions The INDIA bloc was formed by opposition parties led by the Congress in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections 2024 to put up a united fight against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Questions have been raised on the bloc's relevance and leadership after the NDA won the third term at centre in the Lok Sabha polls.

Abdullah's remarks come a day after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said the INDIA bloc had lost its significance and was formed specifically for the Lok Sabha polls.

"INDIA was formed just for the Lok Sabha elections and to stop the victory march of the BJP. It has no significance now. The bickering between the Congress and the AAP is not unexpected," the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister said.