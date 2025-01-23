Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal has accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of orchestrating disruption of his public meeting in Delhi's Hari Nagar. He alleged that the Delhi Police also allowed the opposition supporters to attack his car, “all on the orders of Amit Shah,” he said.

In a post on X, Arvind Kejriwal also accused Amit Shah of turning the Delhi Police into a “personal army” for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Today in Hari Nagar, the police allowed the opposition candidate's men to enter my public meeting and then attacked my car. All this is happening on the orders of Amit Shah. Amit Shah has made the Delhi Police the personal army of the BJP,” Arvind Kejriwal said.

The AAP chief further added, “Big questions are being raised on the Election Commission that the national president of a national party and its leaders are being constantly attacked and the Election Commission is unable to take any effective action.”

The accusations came after AAP MLA from Hari Nagar, Rajkumari Dhillon, who was denied ticket from the party and is now contesting as an Independent, crossed paths with Arvind Kejriwal when both went to campaign in the constituency.

Arvind Kejriwal was campaigning for Surinder Setia, who replaced Rajkumari Dhillon from the seat.

Arvind Kejriwal had lashed out at Amit Shah, alleging ‘harassment’ of AAP workers by the police, saying he might have done “hooliganism” in Gujarat, Delhi will not tolerate it.

In a post on X, he said, "Amit Shah ji has completely lost his temper. Amit ji, you may have committed hooliganism in Gujarat, but Delhi will not tolerate your hooliganism."

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh also alleged that the BJP, “fearing defeat”, is harassing AAP workers in Delhi using police.