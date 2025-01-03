Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for pushing the national capital into a ‘disaster’ in last ten years.

"In the last 10 years, Delhi is surrounded by an 'AAPda' (disaster). By keeping Anna Hazare at the front, a few dishonest people have pushed Delhi towards a disaster. People of Delhi have pledged that they will no more tolerate this AAPda ...," the prime minister said using AAP pun while addressing a public meeting at Ashok Vihar's Ramlila Ground.

Modi's address is being seen as as the launch of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign for Delhi Assembly Election 2025. The elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly are expected to be held in February.

The Election Commission of India has not announced the dates yet. The term of the current assembly in Delhi expires on February 23, 2025.

Modi accused AAP government of Delhi of indulging in scams in liquor, education and health. He also accused AAP government of not spending the Central government funds meant for education.

“The whole country knows this. Modi never built a home for himself. But in last ten years I made sure that I built houses for 4 crore country men. I could have built a Sheesh Mahal for myself. But I chose to built houses for my people and fulfill their dreams,” Modi said in an apparent attack on former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Modi was referring to Civil Lines bungalow, where Kejriwal stayed while he was CM, and referred to as ‘Sheesh Mahal’ by the BJP over the alleged corruption charges.

Earlier Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of slew of developmental projects in the national capital on January 3, ahead of Delhi Assembly Election 2025 likely next month.

He inaugurated the 1,675 newly constructed flats for the dwellers of JJ clusters and also handed over keys to beneficiaries at Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar, Delhi.

When is Delhi Assembly Election 2025? The Aam Aadmi Party(AAP), led by former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, is seeking to retain power in Delhi for a third time. The party won assembly elections in 2015 and 2020. AAP won 67 seats in 2015 and 63 in 2020 in the Delhi Assembly.

The AAP has released candidates for all 70 seats in Delhi. So far, the Congress has released names of 47 candidates in its two lists.

The BJP, which has not been in power in the national capital for 27 years, has not announced its candidates yet.

Modi also inaugurated CBSE's Integrated Office Complex at Dwarka built at an estimated cost of ₹300 crore. It includes offices, an auditorium, advanced data center, and comprehensive water management system. The ecofriendly building has been constructed to high environmental standards and was designed as per Platinum Rating standards of the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

The prime minister also laidthe foundation stone of three new projects in Delhi University worth over ₹600 crore. It includes Eastern Campus at Surajmal Vihar in East Delhi and Western Campus at Dwarka.

Modi also laid the foundation stone of Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura, Najafgarh, which will have state-of-the-art facilities for education besides an academic block in East Delhi and an academic block in Dwarka.

