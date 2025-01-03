Delhi Election 2025: As Delhi gears up for the 2025 Assembly elections, PM Modi's inauguration of key projects—including new flats for slum dwellers and urban redevelopment initiatives—signals a robust campaign strategy aimed at regaining BJP's lost clout in the national capital.

Delhi Election 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects in the national capital on January 3, ahead of Delhi Assembly Election 2025 likely next month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Modi will visit the newly-constructed flats for the dwellers of Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project at Swabhiman Apartments, Ashok Vihar, Delhi, at 12:10 pm, on Friday. At 12:45 pm, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Delhi, as per the official schedule.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the 1,675 newly constructed flats for the dwellers of JJ clusters and also hand over keys to eligible beneficiaries at Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar, Delhi.

The inauguration of newly constructed flats will mark the completion of the second successful In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The events are being seen as as the launch of Modi's campaign in Delhi. The elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly are expected to be held in February. The Election Commission of India has not announced the dates yet. The term of the current assembly in Delhi expires on February 23, 2025.

For every ₹25 lakh spent on the construction of a flat by the government, eligible beneficiaries pay less than 7 per cent of the total amount, comprising ₹1.42 lakh as a nominal contribution and ₹30,000 for five years of maintenance.

World Trade Centre PM Modi will also inaugurate two urban redevelopment projects- the World Trade Centre (WTC) at Nauroji Nagar and the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar.

The World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar has transformed the area by replacing over 600 dilapidated quarters with state-of-the-art commercial towers, offering around 34 lakh square feet of premium commercial space with advanced amenities.

The project incorporates green building practices, with provisions such as a zero-discharge concept, solar energy generation, and rainwater harvesting systems.

The GPRA Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar includes 28 towers that house over 2,500 residential units, offering modern amenities and efficient use of space. The project's design incorporates rainwater harvesting systems, sewage and water treatment plants, and solar-powered waste compactors encouraging eco-conscious living.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate CBSE's Integrated Office Complex at Dwarka built at an estimated cost of ₹300 crore. It includes offices, an auditorium, advanced data center, and comprehensive water management system. The ecofriendly building has been constructed to high environmental standards and was designed as per Platinum Rating standards of the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of three new projects in Delhi University worth over 600 crore. It includes Eastern Campus at Surajmal Vihar in East Delhi and Western Campus at Dwarka.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement that PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura, Najafgarh, which will have state-of-the-art facilities for education besides an academic block in East Delhi and an academic block in Dwarka.

Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar is a venerated figure for the Centre's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Modi will address a ‘parivartan’ rally from Rohini area of the national capital on January 5.

BJP list expected soon

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, is seeking to retain power in Delhi for a third time. The party won assembly elections in 2015 and 2020. AAP won 67 seats in 2015 and 63 in 2020 in the Delhi Assembly.

The AAP has released candidates for all 70 seats in Delhi. So far, the Congress has released names of 47 candidates in its two lists. The BJP, which has not been in power in the national capital for 27 years, has not announced its candidates yet. The first BJP list is expected in a day or two, sources said.