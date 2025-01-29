Delhi Elections 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people of Delhi to give Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a chance by electing it in the upcoming assembly elections. The Prime Minister promised that he will will serve people of Delhi like the head of family.

“I have been to serve across the country. But in Delhi you have not given me the opportunity to serve. You have seen Congress and AAP for 25 years. Now please give kamal (lotus) a chance. I promise I will serve you like the head of a family,” Modi said addressing a rally in the national capital on January 29.

This was Modi's third public meeting in the national capital in January. Earlier, Modi addressed two rallies on January 3 and 5 ahead of Delhi Assembly Election 2025.

The elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly are expected to be held in February. The results of Delhi Assembly Elections will be declared on February 8.

"The scene here reflects the mood of Delhi, it reflects the mandate of the people of Delhi. Delhi is saying that now the excuses of 'Aapda' will not work, false promises of 'Aapda' will not work. Delhi is saying that now the loot and lies of 'Aapda' will not work. People here want such a double-engine government of BJP which will builds houses for the poor, makes Delhi modern, provides tap water to every house and gives freedom from tanker mafia. Today, Delhi is saying that when 5 February comes, 'Aapda' will go, BJP will come," Modi said.

The AAP has been in power in Delhi since 2015. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party won the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections in the national capital. Before AAP, the Congress was in power in Delhi for 15 years. The BJP has not been in power in Delhi for 27 years.

Here are top quotes from PM Modi's rally on Wednesday:

1- After 8th February, the BJP govt which will be formed in Delhi will fulfil all its promises in a time-bound manner. This is Modi's guarantee.

4-You have witnessed Congress' tenure and AAP's 11 year tenure but the problems facing Delhi have remained. In 25 years, they (Congress and AAP) have destroyed your two generations. There are still traffic jams, water logging and pollution in Delhi. Your one vote can relieve you of all these problems. We have to complete pending works from the last 11 years and also plan for the next 25 years.

6- AAPda people have left Delhi at the mercy of water mafia. These people asked for votes in the name of cleaning the Yamuna in three elections. Today they are saying that Yamuna ji does not vote. This is shamelessness, dishonesty and bad intentions on the part of AAP people.

7- The BJP delivers on its promises, as shown by its track record. Even decades after independence, millions of people in the country lacked basic facilities like toilets, bank accounts, electricity, and gas connections. Many families from Uttarakhand now live in Delhi. We have worked to build roads in remote areas. Besides, Uttarakhand's youth are returning to their villages now since the states is governed by the BJP.