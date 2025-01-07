The Election Commission of India announced the dates for the Assembly polls in Delhi and the bypoll dates on Tuesday. CEC Rajiv Kumar announced that the Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on 5 February, and the votes will be counted on 8 February.

Apart from this, CEC Rajiv Kumar also mentioned the Byelections to the Milkipur assembly seat in UP and the Erode assembly seat in Tamil Nadu, which will take place on 5 February. The counting of votes will take place on 8 February.

Following the announcement was made by the CEC Rajiv Kumar, Aam Aadmi Party Convenor Arvind Kejriwal took to X and wrote, "The date of the election has been announced. All the workers should be ready to enter the fray with full strength and enthusiasm. Their big systems fail in front of your passion. You are our biggest strength."

"This election will be between the politics of work and the politics of abuse. The people of Delhi will have faith in our politics of work. We will definitely win," he added.

After the schedule for Assembly elections were announced, political reactions have started pouring in.

BJP candidate from New Delhi assembly constituency, Parvesh Verma, said, as quoted by ANI, "I want to congratulate the people of Delhi and ECI for the beginning of the festival of democracy...Everyone should go and cast their votes. EVM is an excuse for Arvind Kejriwal. The leaders of the INDI alliance talk about EVMs where they know they are going to lose. BJP is going to form its government next month..."

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said, as quoted by ANI, “The people of Delhi have been waiting for this and I am happy that people will bring back Arvind Kejriwal Govt to power. AAP has done all the preparations for the election. Names of all the 70 candidates of the party have been announced. We are absolutely ready for the election.”

Delhi election 2025 schedule

Congress candidate from New Delhi constituency Sandeep Dikshit said, as quoted by ANI, "We are ready, that is why we had announced the candidates earlier, our manifesto was also released and we knew that we do not have MLAs, we do not have MPs, we do not have councillors, so by gathering the workers and bringing the organization together again, we will have to do politics afresh and that is what we have done and because that blueprint is ready, now when we are going to the elections, going door-to-door, going to meetings, people's enthusiasm is coming towards Congress..."

Congress candidate from Kasturba Nagar Assembly constituency, Abhishek Dutt said, as ANI quoted, "The people of Delhi will vote for the Congress party. The people are waiting for the elections because they have been deceived for the last 11 years... The AAP government has never worked on its manifesto... The people of Delhi know that development has taken place in Delhi only under the Congress government... I want to ask Arvind Kejriwal who will be the CM face of the AAP party because after the Supreme Court order, he cannot become the Chief Minister of Delhi..."

Schedule for Delhi Assembly elections 2025 and bye-elections to 2 ACs: Date of notification: 10 January

Last date for making nominations: 17 January

Date for scrutiny of nominations: 18 January

Last date for withdrawal of nominations: 20 January

Date of polling: 5 February

Counting of votes: 8 February

Earlier in 2020, Delhi elections were announced on January 6, polling was held on February 8, and votes were counted on February 11.

Announcing the dates for Assembly polls in Delhi, Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar stated that this is his last press conference as the Chief Election Commissioner.

CEC Rajiv Kumar said that Election Commission created new records of voting, with women participation increasing to 48 lakh. "Another landmark is in the making. We are crossing 99 crore voters. So, we are going to be a nation of one billion voters very soon. Number of women voters is going to be more than 48 crores, which is a very strong indicator and a sense of empowerment for the women of the country," PTI quoted Rajiv Kumar said while addressing the media.

Delhi has 70 Assembly seats, where 58 are from the general category and 12 are from the reserved category, said the CEC, adding that 1.55 crore voters will be eligible to vote.