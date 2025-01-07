Delhi Elections 2025: The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 today. The Assembly elections for the national capital are set to be held on Wednesday, 5 February.

The results will be declared on 8 February. The official statement also mentioned that the election process will be completed before 10 February.

Delhi elections will be first major election of 2025.

After the declaration of dates for Delhi Assembly Elections, Model Code of Conduct has been imposed in the national capital.

DELHI ELECTION 2025 DATES

With the current term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly ending on February 23, elections must be held before date to ensure a new government is formed.

This election is anticipated to be a fierce contest among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, who is vying for a third consecutive term, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Indian National Congress, which will be contesting independently after previously collaborating during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Over 1.55 crore electors are registered to vote in Delhi, including 2.08 lakh first-time voters aged 18–19 years, as per the electoral roll published by the CEC Rajiv Kumar.

In 2020, Delhi elections were announced on January 6, polling was held on February 8, and votes were counted on February 11.

AAP has launched its campaign song "Phir Layenge Kejriwal" and expressed confidence in Arvind Kejriwal's re-election.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have been criticizing AAP's teo-term governance, calling for change. Congress leader Alka Lamba has pointed to anti-incumbency sentiments against AAP, suggesting that voters may turn back to Congress this time.

AAP's leader and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will face off against BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma in the New Delhi constituency, marking a high-profile battle.

In another significant matchup, BJP's former MP Ramesh Bidhuri is set to challenge AAP's current Chief Minister Atishi in Kalkaji.

Also Read | Delhi Elections 2025: Congress fields Alka Lamba against CM Atishi from Kalkaji

The BJP has announced a total of 29 candidates, including notable figures such as former AAP leader Kailash Gahlot, who will contest from Bijwasan, and Arvinder Singh Lovely, fielded from Gandhi Nagar.