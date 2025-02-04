The three-cornered contest in Delhi is set to take place within next 24 hours as all 70 Assembly constituencies vote on February 5, to elect the next ruling government in the national capital. The voting will begin at 7 am and continue 6 pm. The Delhi election 2025 result will be declared on February 8, Saturday. A number of establishments and institutions will remain closed on Wednesday, Delhi voting day. In this article, all that will remain closed and open on February 5.
The Delhi government has declared February 5 a public holiday to facilitate voting.
All education institutes such as schools and colleges, both public and private, will remain shut as they usually serve as polling stations.
All government offices and banks will be closed.
All liquor stores and licensed establishments will stay closed till 6 pm on February 5, the voting day.
Metro services will remain open on February 5.
Hospitals and pharmacies will remain open; so are the essential health services providers.
All grocery shops will remain open; there are no restrictions on restaurants, cafes either.
All exit poll results have been banned until 6:30 pm on Wednesday, February 5.
“In exercise of the powers under sub-Section (1) of Section 126A of the RP Act, 1951, the Election Commission, having regard to the provisions of Sub-Section (2) of the said Section, hereby notifies the period between 7.00 A.M. to 6.30 P.M. on 05.02.2025 (Wednesday) as the period during which conducting and publishing or publicising exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, the result of any exit poll in connection with the aforesaid General and bye elections, shall be prohibited,” said a notice by poll panel on Monday, February 3.
