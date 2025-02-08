Election Commission is preparing to announce Delhi assembly election results soon on Saturday, February 8, after a heated contest between the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party and the opposition BJP. It is time to know what exit polls predicted five years ago.

Notably, voting took place in the national capital for 70-member Delhi assembly seats on February 5 in a single phase.

Exit poll predictions in 2025 Except for Mind Blink and Wee Preside, most exit polls suggested BJP's landmark comeback after 27 years. Pollsters that predicted BJP's edge over AAP included P-Marq Peoples Pulse, JVC Poll, People's insight and Chanakya Strategies. Meanwhile, Matrize projected a hung assembly in Delhi.

Vote counting today will reveal who will ultimately gain leadership in Delhi and replace Chief Minister Atishi. This time, Aam Aadmi Party wooed voters with welfare schemes while BJP claimed that the national capital did not witness any progress in the last 10 years when AAP was in power.

What did exit polls predict 5 years ago? Most exit polls in 2020 predicted a clear majority for AAP but the party performed better than expectations. India Today-Axis My India's poll predicted that AAP will win 59 to 68 seats while the BJP will secure anywhere between 2 and 11 seats. Times Now had projected 47 seats for AAP and 23 for the BJP.

ABP News-C Voter predicted 49-63 seats for AAP and 5-19 for BJP. Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat predicted 48 to 61 seats for AAP and anywhere between 9 and 21 seats for BJP. Several pollsters gave the Congress zero to two seats. The grand old party ruled Delhi for three straight terms from 1998 to 2013, before AAP came to power.