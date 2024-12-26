Dozens of sportspersons, including wrestlers and bodybuilders, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of party chief Arvind Kejriwal, giving a ‘boost’ to the party ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections 2025, the party said in a statement on Thursday, December 26.

Arvind Kejriwal welcomed Tilakraj, Rohit Dalal and Akshay Dilawari, who are associated with sports and fitness, at the AAP office and handed them party scarves and caps.

The former Delhi chief minister said around 70-80 bodybuilders and wrestlers have joined the party, adding that it will not only strengthen the outfit but also associate it more closely with health and fitness issues. He promised that after retaining power in the capital, the AAP will work towards resolving the issues faced by sportspersons.

Kejriwal said in the coming days, many more gymnasium owners and sportspersons will join the party.

Delhi Assembly Election 2025 date The elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly are expected to be held in February next year. The Election Commission of India has not announced the dates yet. The term of the current assembly in Delhi expires on February 23, 2025.

AAP, led by Kejriwal, seeks to retain power in Delhi for a third time after its electoral successes in 2015 and 2020. The party won 67 seats in 2015 and 63 in 2020 in the 70-member Assembly.

The AAP has released candidates for all 70 seats in Delhi. The BJP has not yet released a candidate list. So far, the Congress has released 47 names from two lists.

‘Significant influence’ Speaker of the outgoing Assembly Ram Niwas Goel said those who joined the AAP on Thursday have significant influence, especially in Delhi's gyms, and wanted to contribute to the party's mission.

Rohit Dalal praised the party's initiatives, such as free yoga classes and support for sports development, which inspired him to join it. “The work done for sportspersons and gyms is commendable. I want to contribute to this mission,” he added.

Many players from Delhi are planning to join us. We are committed to working hard and strengthening the party.

Tilakraj expressed optimism about the sporting fraternity's growing involvement in politics. “Many players from Delhi are planning to join us. We are committed to working hard and strengthening the party,” he said.