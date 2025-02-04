Delhi Election 2025 As Delhi gears up for its 2025 Assembly elections, AAP seeks to secure a third consecutive term, while BJP aims to break a 27-year drought. Congress, desperate for a comeback, intensified its campaign on last day.

Delhi Election 2025: The high-octane campaigning for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Monday, February 3.

The voting will be held on Wednesday, February 5, and the results will be declared on Saturday, February 8.

Big guns from all three major parties – the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress – held roadshows, public meetings, padayatras and bike rallies in a final push to sway voters on the last day of campaigning.

With the campaigning coming to a close, the mandatory silence period came into effect till voting began at 7 am on poll day on Wednesday.

AAP confident The ruling AAP has expressed confidence of securing a third consecutive term, highlighting its governance record and welfare schemes. Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, along with Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, addressed three rallies, including one in Kalkaji, to mobilise supporters on the last day of campaigning.

Kejriwal said that according to his estimate, the ruling party could win 55 of the 70 assembly seats in Delhi. "But if women put in a lot of effort – everyone should go out to vote and convince the men in their house to vote forAam Aadmi Party– then it can get more than 60 seats," Kejriwal posted on X.

The AAP won last two Delhi Assembly elections – 2015 and 2020 – comfortably.

BJP's attempt at power in Delhi The BJP, aiming to reclaim power in Delhi after 27 years, held 22 roadshows and rallies across the city. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President J P Nadda, and several BJP chief ministers were at the forefront of the canvassing on Monday.

Last time, the BJP was in power in Delhi was in 1998 under then then chief minister late Sushma Swaraj.

Cong's Existential Battle The Congress, seeking a revival after failing to win any seats in the last two elections, also intensified its efforts. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held separate roadshows in Kalkaji and Kasturba Nagar, aiming to regain the party's lost foothold in the capital.

Congress has been in power in Delhi for 15 years until 2013.

As many as 1.56 crore voters can cast their ballots at 13,766 polling stations on Wednesday. Among them, 83.76 lakh are men, 72.36 lakh are women, and 1,267 are third-gender voters.

During the campaign, AAP branded the BJP as the "Bharatiya Jhootha Party" (party of liars) and "Gali Galoch Party" (abusive party), Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the AAP as "AAPda" (disaster) and its leader Kejriwal as "Ghoshna Mantri" (minister of announcements).

Congress, attempting to regain relevance, has called Kejriwal "Farziwal" (Fake) and a "Chhota Recharge" (small recharge) of Modi.

The outcome of this fiercely contested election will determine whether the AAP continues its dominance, the BJP breaks its losing streak, or Congress makes a surprising comeback.

(With PTI inputs)